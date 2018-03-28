Rs 2,500 crore scam in tur dal milling, alleges Dhananjay Munde

Dhananjay Munde at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) Dhananjay Munde at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday alleged that there was a scam of Rs 2500 crore in the milling of tur dal by the state government’s Cooperation and Marketing department.

Munde said in the Council that the department had tweaked tender conditions for milling of tur dal resulting in a loss of Rs 2,500 crore to the state exchequer. The conditions in the tender were changed to benefit a particular milling firm, he alleged.

After a bumper crop last year, the state government, through its agencies, purchased 25 lakh quintals to arrest the falling price of tur in the market. Following the purchase, which cost the state Rs 1,400 crore, the Cooperatives department floated bids to appoint a milling firm to mill the procured tur.

Munde alleged that the tenders were invited in August 2017 but the bidders were disqualified due to technical reasons. “Later, another bid was invited on September 9 but a condition was changed in it. While in the earlier bid the condition was to qualify firms having a milling capacity of 2000 metric tonne per day, it was changed in the second bid to milling capacity of 50 metric tonne per day. A calculation will show that milling at a lower capacity would take nine years to mill 25 lakh quintals,” alleged the Opposition leader.

