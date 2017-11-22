Rs 24 lakh siphoned off CBSE school account with fake cheques: Police

Unidentified men allegedly used fake cheques bearing forged signatures to illegally transfer Rs 24 lakh from the bank account of a top CBSE school in Navi Mumbai last month. The bank registered a complaint with the Kharghar police station on Sunday after an internal investigation found the Bal Bharti Public School in Kharghar never authorised the transactions or encashed the cheques.

The police said the transactions came to light after the school gave a written complaint to the bank where it holds its account. It said on October 30, Rs 8.56 lakh was debited from its account. However, that cheque was made out by the school for a payment of Rs 3,000 to a person named Kanchan Desai and was yet to be encashed, the police said.

Similarly, Rs 16.20 lakh was debited from the school’s bank account on October 31, though the cheque had been drawn by the school for a payment of Rs 11,500 to Satish Travels. An officer at Kharghar police station said both cheques were waiting for the signatures of the school’s principal and trustee and had not been issued to the payees.

The bank’s investigation found the money was credited in the account of a person named Deepak Das in Ahmedabad, the police said. Das had withdrawn Rs 9.35 lakh of the transferred amount from his account. The Kharghar police have booked Das for cheating and forgery. “We registered a case last week against Das and are tracing the transactions to the location they were made from,” said senior inspector Dilip Kale.

The school’s principal, Ganesh Parameswaran, was not available for comment.

