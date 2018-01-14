Rs 17 lakh theft: Mumbai cops wait for accused to surrender, he flees

A Dharavi police team, investigating a Rs 17 lakh theft case, was left red-faced recently after it decided to wait in Mumbai for the suspect to surrender, as informed, instead of rushing to Jodhpur in Rajasthan, where the 24-year-old accused had been traced. The accused never turned up to surrender.

The theft took place at a jewellery shop owned by one Kishorkumar Chandramal Kothari. The accused, an employee at the shop, fled with cash and valuables worth Rs 17 lakh.

The police, however, managed to trace the accused in Jodhpur. But after being assured by a relative of the accused that he would surrender along with the stolen cash and valuables, the police decided not to send a team to Jodhpur to arrest the accused.

“We were about to leave. We had even booked flight tickets to Jodhpur. A relative of the accused then told us he would come to the police station and surrender. So the police team cancelled its plan to go to Jodhpur,” said an officer from Dharavi police station, requesting anonymity.

The case was registered on January 7 and the police team was ready to leave by January 9. After the accused didn’t turn up, on January 11, the police contacted his relative and found out the accused had escaped from Jodhpur.

The 58-year-old jeweller told the police the accused fled with the cash and valuables between December 27 and January 3 when he was in Rajasthan.

Initially, the jeweller thought the accused had fled with Rs 2.5 lakh cash, but found out later valuables worth Rs 14 lakh were also missing.

Kothari had hired the 24-year-old eight years ago. The police have booked the accused under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC.

