Rs 14.80 lakh ‘stolen’ from accounts of 39 people who used ATM in Mulund

The police in Mulund registered an FIR after 39 people, who used an ATM in Navghar, lost money after unauthorised transactions took place in their accounts. So far, a total of Rs 14.80 lakh has been fraudulently withdrawn from these accounts, the police said. Bank officials told the police that the CCTV camera outside the ATM had not been working for the past 15 days.

“39 people, the majority of whom are from Mulund, used the Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM at Navghar. On Sunday, these people started getting messages that their card had been used to make unauthorised transactions. We registered an FIR in the matter after they approached us,” Madhav More, senior police inspector, said. “Unfortunately, the camera outside the ATM had not been working for the past 15 days. We have been told by the branch that they had written a letter about the same to the head office,” More added. The police are now in the process of trying to get footage from the camera inside the ATM.

The police suspect the ATM data of the 39 people were stolen after someone put a ‘skimmer’ on the ATM machine, said an officer, adding that the matter is being investigated.

