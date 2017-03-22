Rs 10-cr seizure after noteban: ED attaches Rs 14.69 crore of Pune firm

The company’s Pune office is also a manufacturing centre. The company’s Pune office is also a manufacturing centre.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 14.69 crore belonging to the Pune-based Worldwide Oilfields Machine Pvt Ltd for alleged violations of norms, after the withdrawal of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes by the Centre in November last year.

The ED has provisionally attached the assets of Worldwide Oilfields after it registered a money laundering case against the firm for allegedly amassing “huge new high-denomination currency notes through various persons”, after the government announced the withdrawal of high-value currency notes.

In December 2016, the Income Tax department had conducted raids at a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Pune and opened 15 lockers owned by Worldwide Oilfield Machines. The I-T department had seized Rs 10 crore from the lockers, of which Rs 8 crore was in new currency notes.

Subsequently, the CBI registered a FIR against the firm and named Sudhir Puranik, owner of Worldwide Oilfield Machines, Mangesh A Chattre, chief financial officer, and Satten Gathani, the owner of Ishanya Hyundai, as well as unidentified bank officers for their alleged role in the offence. The firm allegedly got the “undisclosed demonetised currency” converted to valid currency through a third party after paying a hefty commission, said sources in the ED.

According to the website of the Worldwide Oilfield Machine, the oil and gas equipment manufacturing company’s headquarters is located in Texas, USA. It also has a presence in eight locations, including Pune. The Pune centre, as per the website of the company, is also a major manufacturing centre, and houses the forging and melting facility. The Pune centre started its operations in late 1980s.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now