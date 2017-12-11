Rs 1.64-crore scam: Suspended cop, BMC ex-official, ‘MHADA officer’ chargesheeted

A SUSPENDED police officer, a suspended Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) security guard, chairman of a credit society, a man claiming to be a MHADA officer, along with four others, were chargesheeted by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier this week for allegedly duping several people by promising them cheap houses. The accused had duped people over the past few years by promising MHADA houses under the chief minister’s quota and made Rs 1.64 crore. The police found that the suspended police officer, Dilip Bhosale, who was earlier attached to the Anti-Terrorism Squad, had three similar cases against him and had spent Rs 1 crore on a woman working in a bar with the money fraudulently earned. Another accused used the proceeds of crime to purchase a flat in Virar that the police have seized. The police are also likely to arrest the manager of a bank, who is suspected to be involved in the scam, and chargesheet him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli said: “We have chargesheeted eight persons in the case where several people had been conned after being promised MHADA flats.”

The investigating officer in the case, inspector S Sridhankar, said: “The chargesheet comprising 1,600 pages was filed against eight persons. A second chargesheet is likely in the case.”

An officer linked to the probe said that during investigation they found that Sunita Tupsoundarya (46), a Sion resident, who has six cases registered against her for duping people by promising flats at cheap rates, had approached people claiming she knew government officials who had enough clout in Mantralaya to get flats under various quotas. She would take them to Bhosale, who would show his identity card as a policeman. If he was busy, they would approach B Chavan, a former BMC security guard, who would promise them a cheap BMC flat.

“Usually, the accused would roam the MHADA office and approach people asking them if they wanted cheap flats. Once they agreed, they would introduce them to Bhosale or Chavan,” an officer said.

The victims would, however, write demand drafts in favour of the BMC or the MHADA. To circumvent that problem, the accused would get the DDs deposited to a credit society. The chairman of the credit society would then use a forged BMC or MHADA stamp and deposit it in a bank at Bhayander. The chairman of the credit society has also been chargesheeted in the case.

Once the bank deposited the money, the accused would transfer it to their bank accounts. “We suspect that even the manager of the bank was involved in the scam. The BMC would not hold an account in a credit society. Inspite of that, the manager agreed to deposit DDs written in favour of the BMC. We will be filing a second chargesheet and he (bank manager) may be booked if we get evidence to show his involvement,” the officer said.

