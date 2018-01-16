RPF officer injured after jumping in front of train in Mumbai

A sub-inspector with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a local train in Kurla. While he suffered grievous injuries, doctors said he is out of danger. According to RPF sources, R P Meshram, a sub-inspector posted at the Matunga workshop, jumped in front of a local train at Kurla station on Monday afternoon. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was operated upon.

According to RPF Commissioner Sachin Bhalode, Meshram had been summoned to Kurla for an inquiry. “There had been multiple thefts at the Matunga workshop where he was posted. Naturally, the investigating officer of the case had called him for an interrogation. However, before he even went for the interrogation, he jumped in front of the train and attempted suicide,” Bhalode said.

While sources said that Meshram was under stress about the theft case, Bhalode denied the same. “No allegations have been made yet, and he wasn’t being troubled by anyone. We will investigate once he is out of the hospital,” he said.

