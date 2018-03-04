Row over ‘River Anthem’: BJP to move breach of privilege motion against Congress spokesperson

BJP MLA Ram Kadam has decided to move a breach of privilege motion against Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant for allegedly misusing the official bungalow, A-6, allotted to Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

“Sawant has repeatedly used the official bungalow to hold party programmes. As per guidelines, one has to seek prior permission from the government which was never done,” Kadam alleged.

The Congress and the BJP on Saturday crossed swords over River Anthem, a video made by NGO River March featuring Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Mumbai Police commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar for a public cause — river cleaning.

Sawant demanded that Fadnavis resign, saying he had violated service rules. “The service rules state that government officials cannot participate in any private or commercial campaigns. Since River Anthem is released by T Series, it is wrong,” he said.

A clarification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office for the second time said all the charges levelled by Sawant were baseless. The statement said none of the officers had violated any Centre or state government service rules as they had participated in a public cause without any commercial interest.

The CMO asserted that there was absolutely no political, party or commercial aspect to the appeal. Fadnavis had even written a letter to the environment ministry before participating in River Anthem.

