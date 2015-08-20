Row over Purandare award assumes caste overtones

Babasaheb Purandare is the author of a series of works on Shivaji.

The BJP-led government’s decision to honour writer and playwright Babasaheb Purandare with the Maharashtra Bhushan award has created a political storm in the state, with NCP leader Jitendra Awhad calling it a black day in the state’s history and MNS president Raj Thackeray reacting by blaming Sharad Pawar and certain BJP leaders for igniting the controversy.

A day before the award was to be presented to Purandare, Thackeray claimed the controversy had casteist overtones and was being raked up to corner the Brahmin Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

“Tomorrow is a black day in our lives. I ask all of you to go to a Shivaji memorial and seek his forgiveness for allowing this government to bestow an award on a person who defamed him,” Awhad said.

By Tuesday evening, Pawar had appealed to everyone to put an end to the controversy. Pawar said, “I can understand that to get noticed you have to drag my name into any issue. But I would like to appeal to all to put an end to this award controversy.”

The BJP government, soon after coming to power, had decided to bestow the Maharashtra Bhushan to Purandare. The award will be formally presented to him on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The nonagenarian is a writer and a theatre personality. He has written books on Shivaji and is also a creator of the play ‘Janata Raja’, based on Shivaji’s life.

There have been protests mainly from Maratha groups on awarding Purandare. Driving the protests is Awhad who believes that history narrated by Purandare paints a picture of Shivaji which fits into the world view of right wing Hindutva groups.

Awhad has claimed that Purandare gave Brahmins credit for the success of Shivaji and projected Shivaji as anti-Muslim.

Several Maratha groups have been opposing the award to Purandare. The state government, foreseeing trouble from various quarters, decided to hold the function inside Raj Bhavan.

Raj Thackeray, however, come out in favour of Purandare. Earlier in the day, he claimed, “It is Sharad Pawar and certain leaders of BJP behind this controversy. Their main grouse is how can a Brahman Chief Minister bestow an award to Purandare (who is also a Brahmin).”

He claimed Pawar and the NCP were trying to divide the state on caste lines for electoral benefits. He alleged that certain senior leaders of the state BJP were instrumental in creating the controversy to corner Fadanvis. Thackeray also claimed that Pawar had publicly felicitated Purandare several times in the past and said it was surprising that he found problems with his writings now.

“Fadnavis is one of the youngest leaders in the party who has been made the CM. Certain BJP leaders are unhappy with this and had deliberately chosen a Brahmin name for this award to create a controversy,” Thackeray added.

“If anyone touches Purandare, I will create ‘tandav’ (havoc) in Maharashtra,” Thackeray said.

The Congress, too, opposed the decision to award Purandare. Apart from creating political fissures, the decision has created a division among Marathi writers who lined up on both sides. Noted Marathi writer and Jnanpith-winner Bhalchandra Nemade was one of the signatories to a letter to the chief minister opposing the award to Purandare. Noted Marathi writer Vishwas Patil criticised Nemade for opposing the award to Purandare.

