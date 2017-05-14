Row over Phanse introduced as Sena MLA: A case of mistaken identity, says ex-corporator

Yashodhar Phanse is a former chairman of the BMC standing committee Yashodhar Phanse is a former chairman of the BMC standing committee

A day after a controversy erupted over former Mumbai corporator Yashodhar Phanse of the Shiv Sena being introduced at a function in Osmanabad as MLA Gautam Chabukswar from Pimpri, Phanse said it was merely a case of mistaken identity. The former chairman of the BMC standing committee said local Sena leader Omraje Nimbalkar knew neither him nor Chabukswar by face, and hence introduced him incorrectly to the gathering.

On party president Uddhav Thackeray ‘s directions, Sena legislators have been tasked with visiting drought-hit areas in the state ahead of the monsoon. The ‘Shiv Sampark Yatra’ is aimed at raising issues related to farmers and increasing interaction between the Sena cadre and those hit by agrarian distress. “According to a schedule issued by the party headquarters, a three-member team, including Chabukswar, the party’s district head in Osmanabad and I, were supposed to visit the drought-hit areas in Osmanabad,” said Phanse, speaking to The Indian Express

“But Chabukswar could not come due to some reasons and Nimbalkar was not aware of this. Nimbalkar arrived half an hour late for the programme and he thought one of the persons sitting on the stage was probably Chabukswar. So, he referred to me as Chabukswar. But at the start of the function, I had already been introduced as former Mumbai corporator and leader of the house in the Mumbai civic body. The goof-up happened because Nimbalkar had never met Chabukswar,” said Phanse.

On Friday, Uddhav warned 27 of the 63 party MLAs for skipping the ‘sampark yatra’ and asked the elected members and party workers to visit villages and interact with farmers. The move is being seen as a part of preparations for the next Assembly polls in 2019. Phanse alleged that an attempt was being made to malign the party’s image and to divert public attention from current issues. “The incident happened last Saturday and is now being blown out of proportion. This is nothing but an attempt to defame our party and divert public attention from real issues. Vested interests seem to be involved in it,” he claimed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now