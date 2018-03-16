Rotary Club of Bombay to turn 90 on March 19

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) will complete 90 years of service on March 19, 2018. (Source: Facebook/Rotary Club Of Bombay) The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) will complete 90 years of service on March 19, 2018. (Source: Facebook/Rotary Club Of Bombay)

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) will complete 90 years of service on March 19 this year. As it celebrates its anniversary, the RCB aims to work in areas like child welfare and mental illness this year. “As we enter our 90th year, we are looking back with satisfaction and looking ahead with confidence. We believe that celebration ought to be in the form of good community projects launched and run to support the poorest of the poor… This year, we aim to consolidate all our ongoing programmes and open up in some new areas. Among them will be the field of child welfare and mental illness. We will continue to focus on our core strengths,” said Ramesh Narayan, president, RCB.

Founded on March 19, 1929, it has met every Tuesday at the Taj Mahal Hotel since then. A 315-member club now, eminent personalities are invited to speak every week. “Over the years, we have worked in different areas, from rural and urban medical aid to cancer care and social welfare,” Narayan added.

Among the education programmes is the Bhavishya Yaan, a student enrichment program that is currently run in five municipal schools and impacts at least 1,200 students every year. In its eighth year now, apart from providing nourishment and English skills, computer skills and life skills, children also get to participate in off-site visits that take them to places like film studios. RCB members have played an active role in helping restore books at the Asiatic Library. It continues to fund the actual restoration of books and maps. The RCB also conducts programmes in the field of rural and urban health care, elder daycare, safe drinking water, animal welfare, environment and cancer aid.

