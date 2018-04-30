Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Robber ‘kills accomplice over sharing of loot’ at South Mumbai

The police said the accused, Vijay Muttuswami Ghewar, smashed the 30-year-old’s head with a paver block while he was asleep in the wee hours of Saturday.

| Mumbai | Published: April 30, 2018 3:43:33 am
A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old in south Mumbai. The police said the duo carried out thefts together and had a fight over distribution of the loot. The senior citizen killed his junior partner-in-crime by hitting him on the head, police said.

The police said the accused, Vijay Muttuswami Ghewar, smashed the 30-year-old’s head with a paver block while he was asleep in the wee hours of Saturday. An officer said, “We found a body near a bus stop at Maharshi Karwe Road, following which we registered a case of murder. Later…we found that he is a history sheeter and was identified as Vikram Minama.” “The two have cases of robbery and theft registered against them….In his confession, he (Ghewar) said recently they had stolen a mobile phone and Vikram snatched it from him claiming it was of no use to Ghewar as he was old, which angered him…,” said an officer.

