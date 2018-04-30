Robber ‘kills accomplice over sharing of loot’ at South Mumbai

A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old in south Mumbai. The police said the duo carried out thefts together and had a fight over distribution of the loot. The senior citizen killed his junior partner-in-crime by hitting him on the head, police said.

The police said the accused, Vijay Muttuswami Ghewar, smashed the 30-year-old’s head with a paver block while he was asleep in the wee hours of Saturday. An officer said, “We found a body near a bus stop at Maharshi Karwe Road, following which we registered a case of murder. Later…we found that he is a history sheeter and was identified as Vikram Minama.” “The two have cases of robbery and theft registered against them….In his confession, he (Ghewar) said recently they had stolen a mobile phone and Vikram snatched it from him claiming it was of no use to Ghewar as he was old, which angered him…,” said an officer.

