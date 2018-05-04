Road widening projects: Plan to compensate PAPs financially still on paper

To expedite infrastructure projects, the BMC, last year, had attempted to change its policy on rehabilitating commercial units affected by projects. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/Image used for representational purpose) To expedite infrastructure projects, the BMC, last year, had attempted to change its policy on rehabilitating commercial units affected by projects. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/Image used for representational purpose)

EVEN AS major road widening projects in the city run into delays due to the tussle between the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and project-affected persons (PAP), a proposal to compensate commercial PAPs monetarily, instead of providing alternative accommodation, remains stalled. Eight months after being approved by the standing committee, the proposal remains only on paper with the general body of elected representatives of BMC still to approve it.

To expedite infrastructure projects, the BMC, last year, had attempted to change its policy on rehabilitating commercial units affected by projects. In September 2017, it proposed that instead of offering alternative accommodation, BMC could compensate such unit occupants monetarily. The proposal was approved by the standing committee, but is yet to be tabled before the general body. A paucity of alternative places or accommodation to be offered to the PAPs has prompted BMC to initiate this move. Beside delays in rehabilitating shopkeepers, important projects, especially widening of roads, have been held up.

The BMC had decided to calculate the cost of the commercial structure as per the ‘ready reckoner’ rates and to give the PAPs a proportionate sum of money. Currently, there are 1,574 PAPs for various projects being undertaken by BMC. It will require approximately 2,83,320 square feet of built space to accommodate these PAPs. These affected unit owners include 300 from the proposed Goregaon-Mulund Link Road widening project and 1,094 from the Tansa pipeline.

“A major hurdle in infrastructure projects, especially widening of roads, is the relief and rehabilitation of commercial PAPs,” said a senior official from the markets department. “The policy will ensure that PAPs are compensated handsomely and also development works are not delayed due to failed rehabilitation efforts,” added the official.

Critical road widening and the Mithi river and Brihanmumbai Storm Water Drain (BRIMSTOWAD) projects have been delayed because of resistance from commercial PAPs. Widening of two arterial roads — Swami Vivekanand (SV) Road in the western suburbs and the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in eastern suburbs — was also delayed for more than a decade. Currently, around 337 PAPs are from Ghatkopar area of LBS Marg. A senior official from roads department said nearly 80 per cent of PAPs are commercial unit owners. “Most of the times, the alternative accommodation we offer is far from existing location… We do not have enough place to accommodate these 1,574 PAPs from ongoing projects…”

