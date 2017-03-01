Road Scam, De-silting Scam: Don’t trust ACB, police will continue probe, court will monitor, Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court Tuesday refused to transfer the probe into irregularities in road projects and de-silting work involving civic officials from the Mumbai Police to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), saying there was “zero per cent conviction rate” in cases handled by the ACB, and citing the probes under way against former top officials of the agency.

Watch What Else is Making News



The court said the city police could continue with its investigation but should expedite it, adding that the court would closely monitor the probe. The court also directed the state to monitor the activities and spending of the BMC and file a report.

Petitioner Vivekananda Gupta had sought transfer of the probe to “expose the unholy nexus” between civic officials and contractors. The petition also said an investigation by the city police was a deliberate attempt to weaken the case and that the case needed to be investigated further since it was the common people who were at the receiving end of a large-scale corruption.

Probe into both the road repairs and de-silting projects in 2015-2016 had revealed that there were irregularities and that money was siphoned off, leading to the arrest of many contractors, engineers and civic officials.

The state government filed a report with the court in sealed envelopes detailing the status of investigations by both the special investigation cell and the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police on both the scams. After perusing the report, a division bench of Justice V M Kanade and Justice P R Bora said, “There have been complaints against errant contractors, FIRs registered, and 24 people have been arrested and full-fledged investigation is being carried out with respect to the cases. Therefore, there is no necessity for the cases to be transferred to the ACB. As per NCRB data, there is zero per cent conviction rate in ACB cases. We don’t trust the ACB to investigate the case.”

Justice Kanade, however, pointed out that a huge amount of money had been allocated for repairing roads and de-silting of drains but the work was not being undertaken in a proper manner since roads continued to be in poor condition and the city continued to flood during monsoons. While senior advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for the civic body, informed the court that the BMC had blacklisted many contractors and suspended many of its tainted officials after the scam was unearthed, the petitoner’s lawyer Sushant Chavan said no concrete action was taken by the civic body as it continued to award contracts to the same people who were in the radar.

The court told the petitioner that the investigation would be monitored by the court. Justice Kanade said, “We direct the state government to monitor the functioning of the civic body, expenditure by the BMC and audit their accounts and obtain it and inspect whether any frauds are happening internally.” The court has sought a report from the state government with these details.