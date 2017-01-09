Road safety drive starts today, aims at better law enforcement

Along with awareness about road safety rules, licence-checks and observance of road safety measures among drivers would be intensified. (Image for representational purposes) Along with awareness about road safety rules, licence-checks and observance of road safety measures among drivers would be intensified. (Image for representational purposes)

HELMET CHECKS for bike riders and speed caution reminders for motorists are likely to be intensified as the two-week long road safety drive commences in the state from Monday. Along with awareness about road safety rules, licence-checks and observance of road safety measures among drivers would be intensified, officials said.

Starting Monday, the state would host seminars, education campaigns and rallies to promote the importance of following road safety measures. Between January 9-21, while each individual Regional Transport Office (RTO) would host individual sessions, bike rally would be undertaken at specific junction to flag ‘Helmet rule’.

“Like every year, eye and ear checks in schools and colleges of students, free distribution of spectacles, and refresher courses for drivers of state transport undertakings and for drivers in the unorganised sector would be arranged. Taxi, bus drivers would also be called in to educate them on observing road safety. Lectures would be conducted in various educational institutes to inform them on riding safe,” an RTO official said.

Helmet drives, importance of wearing seat belts, messages against driving post drinking or while using mobile phones would be highlighted. In addition to those, some ‘to-do’ measures, including what is to be done during an accident, medical help to victims would also be showcased.

“We will be reinforcing vehicle checks among the flying squads on the road… Through this drive, maintaining care while driving will remain the essential message,” another RTO official said.

Involvement of youth and children to spread the awareness on road safety would be emphasised. Agencies like police, health, highway police, education, public works department and other field agencies like transport authorities and district authorities would take part in the drive.

“We will be releasing an animated video made to educate riders and drivers about road safety. In that, a character named ‘Inspector Kadak’ informs motorists of using helmets and wearing seat belts. The video will be broadcast in all the RTOs and during other functions of the drive,” said Kavita, member, Brahma Kumari.

Forming human chains, literature and street plays in would also be conducted in the drive, officials said. The state has been asked to submit an Action Taken Report (against traffic rule offenders) to the Centre by January 31.

“Spreading awareness about road safety rules and strict enforcement drives will remain the aim. Though this drive is limited to a few days, importance of following traffic safety rules must be integrated throughout the year without an exception,” said Praveen Gedam, transport commissioner.