Road Repairs Scam: File chargesheet within 4 weeks, Bombay HC asks EOW

The Bombay High Court Tuesday directed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police to file a chargesheet within four weeks against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and others accused in the road repairs scam.

In an affidavit filed on Tuesday, the EOW said it was still probing the “roles and responsibilities of BMC engineers concerned with the case” and that the probe was of a technical nature. The agency sought additional time saying it also had to “look into and collect more documentary evidence”.

A bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice S S Jadhav turned down EOW’s request for additional time. The court said the FIR had been filed more than a year ago and both the EOW and the civic body had taken a lot of time to identify those involved in the scam.

The Bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Vivekanand Gupta through his counsel Sushant Chavan, highlighting serious irregularities by the BMC in construction of roads and de-silting of drains between 2013 and 2016.

In June 2015, Mumbai saw major flooding and waterlogging despite the BMC’s claims of having completed pre-monsoon de-silting and road repair work.

The BMC commissioner had then announced a five-member team to probe into the matter and to verify the corporation’s claims of having completed pre-monsoon projects. The preliminary probe report of the committee had revealed major irregularities in such projects.

