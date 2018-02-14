Road rage: Ola driver beaten to death

Two of the accused, who had allegedly fled the spot, were tracked down by the Shivaji Nagar police with the help of CCTV footage. Two of the accused, who had allegedly fled the spot, were tracked down by the Shivaji Nagar police with the help of CCTV footage.

IN A road rage incident, three men riding a two-wheeler allegedly beat an Ola taxi driver to death on Monday evening in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, after a fight. Two of the accused who fled the spot were tracked by the Shivaji Nagar police by Tuesday evening with the help of CCTV footage.

The police said the incident took place around 6 pm on Monday on Ahilyabai Holkar Marg near Bombay City Hospital, Shivaji Nagar. The accused, all young men who live in Shivaji Nagar, were on a Honda Activa. “They were going at a high speed. The Ola cab was ahead of them. The accused overtook the cab, which overtook them again,” said a police officer.

The accused then overtook the cab again and blocked its path. The driver, Saleem Shaikh (38), came out and they had an argument. The police said the accused then pushed him. Soon, they started punching and kicking him. Shaikh fell on the ground and then, the police alleged, the accused slammed his head on the road. As Shaikh became motionless, the accused fled.

Local residents called the police and rushed Shaikh to hospital, where he was declared dead. The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case of murder against the accused. “CCTV footage helped us track the two-wheeler and two of the accused. Their interrogation is on,” an officer said.

