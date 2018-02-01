Mumbai: Rights group seeks Rs 5 crore for dead farmer’s family

A group of five students from the ILS Law college in Pune, representing the Human Rights and Law Defenders have termed his suicide as “human rights violation”. A group of five students from the ILS Law college in Pune, representing the Human Rights and Law Defenders have termed his suicide as “human rights violation”.

A human rights group in Mumbai has approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to seek compensation of Rs 5 crore for the family of Dhule-based farmer Dharma Patil (84), who died earlier this week after he consumed poison after alleging he did not get proper compensation for his land acquired for a power project.

Patil, a farmer from Dhule, died in JJ Hospital on January 28 after he consumed poison in Mantralaya last week alleging inadequate compensation given by the government for his five acres land. Patil’s son Narendra had staged a protest at JJ hospital demanding that the state government give in writing that his land would be re-evaluated.

A group of five students from the ILS Law college in Pune, representing the Human Rights and Law Defenders have termed his suicide as “human rights violation”. “There was complete discrimination in the way compensation was awarded. We also demand constitution of a fact finding committee which will include one of our representatives to find details of the case,” advocate Aseem Sarode said.

