Rift in BMC mazdoor union: Miffed leaders, members to form separate union

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Senior leaders of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Mazdoor Union announced that they would form a separate union by December 8, saying they were sidelined when important decisions were taken after the death of veteran union leader Sharad Rao.

Senior union leaders and workers, who were close to Rao, alleged that they had been kept away from important affairs and decision-making. The major factor that led to the rift was the nomination of union members and office-bearers without holding elections. After the rift, senior leaders who were sidelined planned to establish another union. Many workers already resigned from the union to register their protest, the leaders claimed.

Following Rao’s death in September 2016, many workers close to Rao had sought an election. However, members were nominated directly. The aggrieved lot in the union complained that neither Rao’s son Shashank nor senior leaders Ramakant Bane and Rangnath Satvase were considered for top positions. “We had demanded that five members should be selected to the top positions through fair elections. Due to vested interests, members were nominated and designated among themselves, without even consulting other members of the union. All those who were close to Sharad Rao was sidelined,” said Ramakant Bane, former member of Brihanmumbai Municipal Mazdoor Union.

When contacted, newly-appointed president of the union Sukhdev Kashid refuted the allegations and said, “The appointment of office-bearers was done on the basis of their seniority in the union. Many people wanted to be appointed in one of the five top posts, which was not possible, and hence they started working against the interests of the union. Union members Ramakant Bane, Shashank Rao and Rangnath Satvase were ousted, they did not resign.”

Founded by veteran union leaders Placid D’Mello and George Fernandes in 1953, the union today represents around 43,000 employees working in various departments of the BMC. dipti.singh@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App