Revolver, gold, cash stolen from NSG commando’s house, two held 

Two youths were arrested by Powai police on Thursday for the theft of a revolver, cash and gold from an NSG commando’s house. Shamim Salim Shekh and Sadik Ali Akkani Shekh, both 23-year-old and residents of the same area were arrested and will be in police custody until Wednesday.

“The revolver was the Commando’s personal one and not his service revolver. The accused were history-sheeter,” revealed ND Reddy, DCP for Zone 10. A resident of MHADA Colony in Powai, 32-year-old Sandip Pantawane reported that his house was broken into on Tuesday and his revolver, 20 live rounds, 30 grams of gold and Rs 4,000 in cash were stolen.

“We have retrieved the revolver with the 20 rounds and eight grams gold from the accused,” said Anil Pophale, senior PI, Powai police station.

