Retired judge to probe Maharashtra farmer’s suicide

A retired judge will probe circumstances that led to the suicide of 84-year-old Dhule farmer Dharma Patil in the state secretariat. The Maharashtra government announced the probe during the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Patil had consumed poison in the premises of Mantralaya on January 22, 2018. He died a week later. According to his family, Patil was aggrieved over the compensation granted to him after his five-acre farm was acquired for a thermal power project.

His family’s main grievance has been that neighbouring farmers, affected by the same project, had received a higher compensation. Another controversy that had broken out over his death was the Opposition’s charge against Maharashtra’s Tourism Minister Jaikumar Rawal over a piece of land similarly affected by the project. According to revenue records, a project-affected farmer had executed a sale deed in favour of Rawal in 2012.

While both Rawal and the farmer are now claiming that the deal had been inked on paper to allow Rawal to participate in official talks between the government and project-affected people, the Opposition has levelled allegations against Rawal. During Wednesday’s discussion, Leader of Opposition, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil even demanded lodging of a criminal offence against the minister and the farmer.

Replying to the discussion, Energy Minister Chandrasekhar Bavankule said that the Chief Minister had cleared a probe by a retired judge into the entire matter on Tuesday. “The inquiry will be formally commissioned before the end of the assembly session. It will be completed in three months,” he said. Meanwhile, Rawal refuted allegations raised against him.

Countering that the land acquisition process for the thermal power project was initiated during the Congress-NCP regime, Bavankule informed the House that the deceased farmer Patil and his son, Narendra, were among those land owners who had not accepted the state’s offer for direct negotiation and voluntary consent to the acquisition of land, which would have ensured a higher compensation.

This meant that the administrative machinery had to acquire their lands by invoking provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, where the compensation package is linked to the ready reckoner rates of the land. Bavankule said that Patil and his son had accepted the land award under the Act, and even withdrawn the compensation amounts paid to them, making it legally difficult for the government to revise the compensation offered to him.

After Patil’s death, the government offered an ex gratia compensation of Rs 24.74 lakh in his name, and another Rs 23.85 lakh to his son. But he said that the family has demanded additional compensation for mango saplings on the farm lands. Bavankule said there was no provision regarding such compensation.

