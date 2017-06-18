Retd officials overstaying in quarters: Former CS served notice to vacate govt accommodation

Former Chief Secretary J P Dange has been served a notice to vacate his government accommodation and proceedings of evacuation have been initiated, revealed the state Public Works Department (PWD) in a reply to an RTI query. The information is part of an RTI series filed by activist Anil Galgali who had sought details of bureaucrats, IAS and IPS officials overstaying in their official accommodations.

According to Deputy Secretary of Public Works Department S M Dhule, the state PWD has filed an evacuation suit against Dange, who retired as member, state revenue tribunal, two years ago. The RTI query also revealed that Dange is yet to pay arrears of Rs 7,50,900 levied as rent towards overstaying in his 1,470-square-feet accommodation in ‘Yashodhan’ building, opposite the Cricket Club of India at Churchgate.

“The arrears towards rent to be paid by Dange is from September 1, 2016, to May 1, 2017. Evacuation proceeding have been filed against Dange in the court of the deputy collector rank designated authority of Greater Mumbai,” said a PWD executive engineer.

In response to Galgali’s RTI query, the PWD revealed that retired Mumbai Police chief Rakesh Maria and IPS officers K S Bishnoi and Madhukar Gaikwad, too, failed to vacate their government quarters post retirement.

As per rules, officials are given additional three months post retirement to vacate their official accommodation. However, Maria, Bishnoi and Gaikwad did not vacate their accommodations more than three months post their retirement.

While Maria vacated his accommodation (flat no.13) in Ambar apartments opposite Mantralaya on June 15, retired police officer K S Bishnoi’s three-month overstay period in flat no. 4 of Avanti Building in Churchgate ended on February 28. The executive engineer of PWD said Bishnoi’s application requesting extension of stay is pending with the CMO.

Madhukar Gaikwad, who is still occupying flat 302 in Nilambari building in Churchgate, was supposed vacate his accommodation on May 31. Galgali has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding forceful evacuation of civil servants. “These civil servants and bureaucrats overstay in government premises and then easily get away without paying the rent. I have demanded that these bureaucrats, IAS, IPS officials be forcefully evacuated in such cases and their pension held back till they clear their dues,” said Galgali.

Calls and text messages to Dange by The Indian Express received no answer.

