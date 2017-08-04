Result chaos: Now, second-year students worried

There has been a delay in declaration of final-year results at colleges under Mumbai University. (File Photo) There has been a delay in declaration of final-year results at colleges under Mumbai University. (File Photo)

In the wake of the chaos surrounding the delay in declaration of final-year results at colleges under Mumbai University, second-year students are now worried that a similar fate awaits them. Last year, the university announced a uniform curriculum for all students and said question papers for all semester exams would be set by the varsity. Earlier, colleges would set the papers for all semesters except the final one.

However, the chaos around the onscreen assessment has left second-year students, who were the first batch to face this change, worried.

Following a flip-flop on whether Paper 3 for BSc students will be optional, the university has now decided that it will continue to be compulsory. However, the uncertainty lasted a month.

“Before the start of the academic year, the university declared that Paper 3 of each subject would be elective. Later, this decision was scrapped, which has led to an immense backlog in the Paper 3 portion. In my case, the teachers are struggling to complete the Paper 3 portion for Botany and Zoology,” said Radika Iyer, a BSc student at Vaze College, Mulund.

Some students have expressed their concerns over some of the topics in Economics, Computers, Psychology and Management that they say could do with an update. A BMM student at K C College, Churchgate, said in order to keep up with the technological advances in media, an upgrade in the computer portion was the need of the hour.

With the schedule gone for a toss after the results fiasco, teachers and students are unsure of what lies in the future. “I am from Assam and, during holidays, I prefer going home. The university hasn’t relayed any information regarding the schedule, making it difficult for me to pre-book my tickets,” said Noel Rose, a BA student at Wilson College.

On the brighter side, some students say they appreciate the standardised papers that are often simpler than the ones set by the college officials.

Marie Fernandes, principal of Andrews College, suggested that the bifurcation or trifurcation of the Mumbai zone could reduce the burden on the university, thereby ensuring a systematic and smooth flow of information.

