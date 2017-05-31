Restaurants and hotels can apply for licences online in Mumbai

In a bid to boost transparency, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set up an online system for applications to acquire licences for hotels or restaurants. Under the government’s ease of doing business initiative, the online link is a part of the first phase of making all business permissions go through the civic body’s ‘online single window module’.

With the introduction of the online platform, applicants will be able to upload scanned documents of their personal and business information required by all the departments concerned.

