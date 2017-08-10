Resolution to commemorate Indira Gandhi’s centenary celebrations

Earlier, NCP’s Jayant Patil tried to a draw parallel between Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks, however, did not go down well with the BJP and the leaders demanded an apology from the NCP. (Source: File Photo) Earlier, NCP’s Jayant Patil tried to a draw parallel between Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks, however, did not go down well with the BJP and the leaders demanded an apology from the NCP. (Source: File Photo)

The state legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution to commemorate the centenary celebrations of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis moved the motion in the Assembly and the Legislative Council describing Indira Gandhi as a great leader. The only exception was the clamping of Emergency.

“My father (Gangadharrao Fadnavis) was imprisoned for 19 months. So was my aunt Sobhatai Fadnavis,” he said. “Yet, one incident cannot discredit the great work Gandhi has done, including her role in the creation of Bangladesh.”

Earlier, NCP’s Jayant Patil tried to a draw parallel between Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks, however, did not go down well with the BJP and the leaders demanded an apology from the NCP.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App