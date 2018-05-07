Residents spot ‘crack’ on Kemps Corner flyover, engineers say design flaw

The design fault that looks like a crack. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The design fault that looks like a crack. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Municipal engineers on Sunday inspected the 53-year-old Kemps Corner flyover, known as India’s very first flyover, after residents and motorists noticed a large crack on its underside. But municipal engineers clarified that the crack was a design fault and that the bridge was safe for use.

A resident of the area, Manhar Kankaria, said he received an image of the crack on WhatsApp Saturday morning. “We take that flyover every day. We are planning to raise this issue with other societies in the area to take up the matter with the local ward office,” he said.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray also spoke to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Sunday regarding the residents’ fears. As civic engineers clarified that the bridge was not unsafe, Aaditya took to Twitter to say the crack was not a sign of damage but was a design fault.

Regarding the photo of Kemp’s Corner Flyover, I spoke with Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner. Albeit the concern is legitimate, I request everyone not to panic as the alignment of the joint has a fault of levelling since its construction in 1965. (1/2) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 6, 2018

According to senior municipal engineers, the Kemps Corner flyover project was initiated in April 1964, and the bridge was opened to motorists on April 14, 1965. At the time, following soil testing, engineers had to redo part of the design because the quality of soil was different from what they had been previously told, leading to a difference in the level of two sections’ joint in the base of the flyover, which looks like a crack. According to officials, in order to meet a deadline, BMC engineers decided to go ahead with construction despite the design fault.

“The Kemps Corner bridge was neither dangerous then nor now. People irresponsibly circulating pictures on social media should first confirm facts before spreading fear. This was just a design fault, it still remains and every other officer who took charge as BMC commissioner has raised this question about this. I too received the picture from the local police station, raising concerns. The bridge is as safe,” said Shitala Prasad Kori, BMC’s chief engineer for bridges.

Every commissioner from Sadashiv Tinaikar to K Padmanabhaiah and also current civic chief Ajoy Mehta have had the flaw brought to their notice, said officials. “I too noticed that crack three months ago and was in for a shock after seeing it. When I brought this to the notice of our team, I was informed about its history. Now pictures of the same are being circulated on social media, but it is not a crack. We even have a letter from the consulting firm explaining the design. We would have immediately shut the bridge otherwise,” Mehta told The Indian Express.

