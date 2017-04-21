Residents meet BMC chief, submit parking suggestions

Residents of south Mumbai localities met municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Thursday and submitted their suggestions on the recently-implemented parking policy. The residents said that they were hopeful that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will incorporate the suggestions while enforcing the parking policy in residential zones.

Around 20 residents, accompanied by local BJP legislator Raj Purohit, met the commissioner and submitted the memorandum. Taking locality-specific issues into consideration, the residents have charted their suggestions that include 24-hour parking slots and a reduced fee from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 560 per month – equivalent to the night-time charges mentioned in the existing version of the policy.

The residents’ biggest concern, however, is the lack of a grievance redressal platform for those who violate the prescribed norms.

Munaf Kapadia, a Colaba resident and a member of the committee which formulated the memorandum, said: “The civic chief was very pleased with our suggestions and heard our individual concerns about the policy as well. He even agreed to our idea of setting up a parking authority involving traffic police, Mumbai police, local NGOs and traffic experts. He said that he needed some time to review our suggestions and we are hopeful of getting a positive response from him in the next couple of days.”

Mehta said that some of the concerns of the residents were genuine and would be addressed. “As far as their concern for the grievance redressal platform is concerned, we are forming a parking authority for the city as mentioned in the Development Plan…,” he said.

