Residents dump 1.25-tonne garbage in BMC bins meant for plastic collection

In just one month, instead of plastic, the civic body has collected 1.25 tonnes of garbage from 25 bins placed at different locations. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Image used for representational purpose) In just one month, instead of plastic, the civic body has collected 1.25 tonnes of garbage from 25 bins placed at different locations. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Image used for representational purpose)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to collect plastic from households through special bins seems to have flopped as residents have filled these bins with all sorts of garbage but plastic. In just one month, instead of plastic, the civic body has collected 1.25 tonnes of garbage from 25 bins placed at different locations. The civic body has appealed to Mumbaikars to start discarding all plastic bags stocked at their homes into the plastic collection boxes placed at various public places.

Nikhil Desai, a Matunga resident, said: “In the first week of April, the BMC placed one of these special bins at Matunga Market near the railway station. I saw that the bin was over flowing, it was filled up with garbage from the market. I reported about this to the solid waste management staff of F-south ward but nothing was done about it.”

This, despite the bin clearly stating that it should be used to dump banned plastic bags, said Desai. Nayan Bimal, a social activist from Juhu, said that it is a failure of residents. “While there is clear lack of awareness, citizens should have taken responsibility of making the initiative a success. Despite painting the bin black and reporting the matter to the ward office, it was of no help,” Bimal said.

A 4X5 foot box, painted black, was placed at 25 locations across the city in the first week of April. These places include: Juhu Chowpatty, Colaba Causeway, Dadar flower market, Mangaldas cloth market, Fashion Street, Chor Bazar and the Matunga Market. These boxes have wheels and can be easily moved to other locations. Nidhi Choudhary, deputy municipal commissioner (special), said that 25 bins placed by the BMC aren’t and they are working on a model to get more such bins. “We have even started a toll-free number and door-to-door service for plastic collection,” she said.

Exhibition of alternatives to plastic

To promote usage of plastic alternatives, BMC is set to organise exhibition of products that can be alternatives to plastic. The civic body has even published public notices in news papers with a number to register for the exhibition that will be organised in the second week of May.

