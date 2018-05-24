Residents approach Shiv Sena over MMRC eviction notice

A MONTH after the residents of Kranti Nagar society in Girgaum received a notice from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), asking them to vacate their houses for the construction of Metro 3 corridor, the residents have approached the Shiv Sena to take up the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The residents received the notice only on April 24… it should have been sent earlier. As many as 110 families are likely to be affected. They should be rehabilitated at a distance of 500 meters from where they stay,” said Pandurang Sakpal, a Sena leader from Girgaum.

“The residents should be given corpus fund but Metro authorities have not promised them anything,” Sakpal added that the issue of whether the families are eligible for rehabilitation will also be taken up with the CM.

“As Shiv Sena has promised us support, we are hopeful of receiving help,” said Ketan Parab, a resident of the

society.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App