Report on probe against minister Subhash Desai to be discussed in Assembly today

Former Maharashtra additional chief secretary (Home) KP Bakshi has submitted his report on a probe into allegations made against Industries Minister Subhash Desai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to discuss the probe panel’s findings in the state Assembly on Wednesday, which is also the last day of the ongoing budget session.

Following an uproar from the Opposition, Fadnavis had appointed the Bakshi Committee to probe the allegation of denotification of prime industrial lands in Nashik’s Igatpuri. The Opposition had alleged that the Shiv Sena minister had acted in favour of builders.

The CM had later expanded the scope of probe, asking the committee to even look into denotification of lands acquired by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation during the Congress, NCP regime.

The Opposition on Tuesday questioned the government’s delay in tabling inquiry reports on corruption allegations raised against Desai and other ministers. To cash in on the allegations made by sulking BJP leader Eknath Khadse over the rodent killing contract in the state secretariat, NCP’s Jayant Patil demanded to know the number of rats actually killed using rat killing tablets.

After Khadse had raised questions over the claim that 3.19 lakh rodents were killed in seven days, the government had clarified that it was the number of tablets used and not the rodents killed.

The Opposition also raised questions over the project for redevelopment of south Mumbai-based MLA’s hostel Manora.

