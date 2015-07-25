Repair work starts on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

On Friday, the state government started the work of repair and maintenance work along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. To the relief of commuters, however, the busy road was not blocked as feared.
The traffic on the road was diverted to the old Pune-Mumbai Highway. The work to remove boulders started at 12 noon on Friday. It is expected to go on for a week.
The administration has sprung into action following a mishap last week that occurred near the mouth of the Adoshi Tunnel in Khopoli, when boulders came crashing down on a car headed towards Pune.
According to authorities, between 11 am till 4 pm every day, vehicles heading towards Mumbai from Pune will be diverted from the Anda Point on Expressway to Magic Point on the Old Highway. The vehicle will travel through Khopoli on the Old Highway and will return to E-Way near Khalapur.
Similarly, for vehicles coming from Mumbai to Pune, will have to take a diversion from Khopoli Exit Point on the E-Way to Khopoli on the Old Highway, returning to E-Way at HOC Bridge.
The authorities will also take a decision to ban entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours, if needed.
