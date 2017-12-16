Repair work at Asiatic Library will start in a month

Leaking roof at the Asiatic Library has damaged many books Leaking roof at the Asiatic Library has damaged many books

The government said Friday work on repairing a leaking roof in the recently renovated Asiatic Library building in Mumbai would be started within a month, and action taken against contractors found responsible for shoddy work.

Minister for Public Works Department Chandrakant Patil said on Friday: “The leakage reported in the Asiatic Library would be tackled with priority. And the entire work would be completed within a month. If contractors are found responsible for substandard work, they would be blacklisted.”

Senior BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar asked a question related to the leaking roof at Asiatic Library, which has caused huge damage to books. The Asiatic Library is a premiere institute housing ancient books on a wide range of subjects.

The BJP MLA said it would be unfortunate if the precious and rare books were not saved and restored. Responding to the question, the minister said: “Tenders for the repair work would be issued within three weeks.” Another aspect highlighted related to providing more funds for repair works at government establishments.

Patil said: “The government has decided to reconstruct the MLAs’ residential complex, Manora, in Mumbai. The provision for funds would be made in the budget session. The work would be done in phases and one tower would be built at a time.” BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and NCP MLA Rajesh Tope were among those who raised questions related to the matter.

