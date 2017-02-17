Remove illegal hoardings before polls, Bombay HC tells BMC

The Bombay High Court Thursday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove all illegal hoardings, banners and advertisements installed by political parties without permission, before the upcoming civic elections. The court has also directed political parties and its members to print on the hoarding/poster/banner the permission number and the duration for which the permission has been obtained from the civic body.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The court further stated that apart from the permission license number and duration, the hoardings shall include the name of the person who has put it up and the name of the printer as well.

“All hoardings, posters, banners and skysigns and advertisements put up without the permission license number and the duration period on them, shall be removed by the civic body before the elections on February 21,” a division bench headed by Justice AS Oka said.