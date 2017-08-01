Remove ‘defamatory’ references to Indira, Rajiv from textbook: Congress-NCP

Raising the issue of “defamatory” references to former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in Class IX textbooks of the state board, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) targeted the BJP-led state government in the legislative council.

Congress MLC Sanjay Dutt demanded that the references, to the Emergency and the Bofors scandal, be removed from the history and political science textbook. Congress members said the government-approved textbooks should contain an account of history, not a political commentary.

NCP legislator Sunil Tatkare said the government was biased in its account. “Don’t ruin the next generation by writing wrong history,” said Tatkare, demanding to know whether the government would exclude the objectionable references from the textbook.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde said the sense of the House would be conveyed to the syllabus committee. “The state government agrees to the views of the council members, which will be conveyed to the syllabus committee to decide on it. There is no interference in that,” Tawde said.

