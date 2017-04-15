Relief for liquor shops: State denotifies Eastern, Western expressways

There are a total of 25,513 liquor vending licencees in the state of which, 15,699 are within 500 m distance of highways and have been impacted. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh) There are a total of 25,513 liquor vending licencees in the state of which, 15,699 are within 500 m distance of highways and have been impacted. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh)

Much to the relief of wine shop and permit room owners operating in Mumbai, the state government has denotified

the 48.88-km-long Eastern and Western Express Highways, and handed them over to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for a period of five years.

The move will mean that the two stretches would not be categorised as highways and will allow the nearly 450 retail liquor vending units near the roads to circumvent the recent restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on alcohol sale within 500 metre of highways.

The MMRDA had approached the state government to take over the roads. Although the main reason of the handover is to save the liquor industry, the state government has claimed that it has handed over the stretches because of infrastructure work being carried out.

“There are many infrastructure works, including metro and flyover construction, slated on these roads. For this reason, the MMRDA had requested the government to hand over the roads for a period of five years,” the state government order states.

Now, the PWD will formally hand over these roads to the MMRDA, which will allow retail liquor vending units to reopen their businesses.

With the passage of this order, many hotels started the process to restart their operations. “Many of these units will probably open by tomorrow. Because of the SC order, the state excise department had not renewed the FL licenses required for alcohol vending units to operate. Most of the businesses are in the process of renewing this license and hopefully, will start operations by tomorrow,” The Indian Hotel And Restaurant Association (AHAR) president Adarsh Shetty said.

The Eastern Express Highway stretching from CST till Thane is 23.55 km long while the Western Express Highway from Bandra to Dahisar is 25.33 km long. Till 2012, these roads were maintained by the MMRDA, which subsequently handed over the possession and maintenance of these stretches to the PWD.

There are a total of 25,513 liquor vending licencees in the state of which, 15,699 are within 500 m distance of highways and have been impacted.

Nearly 10,000 of these are bars and restaurants and 450 of them are in Mumbai.

The AHAR had claimed that the shut down had directly and indirectly impacted the livelihood of nearly 8 to 10 lakh residents of the state and the estimated loss of business for each of these units in Mumbai was pegged at Rs 50,000 per day. The state government had also stated that it would suffer a revenue loss of Rs 7,000 crore every year because of the SC restrictions.

Over the past one week, the state government has been trying to find a way to circumvent the ban. One possible way was to denotify the state and national highways and hand them over to urban local bodies.The state has so far formalised the handover of roads in cities like Jalgaon and Yavatmal to local urban bodies.

