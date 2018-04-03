Regularising illegal construction: Civic body to start taking online applications soon

BMC will soon announce the date of applying for regularisation of illegal construction. BMC will soon announce the date of applying for regularisation of illegal construction.

Taking forward the decision of the state government regarding regularisation of unauthorised or illegal constructions across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon start accepting online applications from owners and residents of unauthorised or illegal structures. The move is aimed at speeding up the process. “The move will help regularise thousands of illegal structures or unauthorised buildings, largely residential, including those at the controversial Campa Cola compound in Worli,” said a senior BMC official.

The state urban development department in October 2017 had issued rules regarding regularisation of illegal structures on payment of a penalty. Illegal constructions built before December 31, 2015, in residential, commercial and industrial zones would be declared as “compounded structure” on payment of compounding charges.

The structures do not risk demolition once their owners or residents pay the charges. However, no new development, except for repairs and maintenance, is permitted in such a structure. Reconstruction or redevelopment will be allowed only if the prevailing regulations permit it. “The larger beneficiary of this will be the middle-class, who are suffering due to the mistakes of developers. Thousands of families will be relieved after this,” the official added.

However, unauthorised construction on prohibited areas such as defence land, heritage buildings, dumping grounds, playgrounds and gardens will not be regularised. Unauthorised buildings in ecologically sensitive areas such as coastal regulation zones, mangroves, forests, and structurally unsafe buildings will not be regularised, according to the Maharashtra Town Planning (Compounded Structures) Rules, 2017.

BMC will soon announce the date of applying for regularisation. “The rules laid down by the state will be followed. Just that we will carry out the process online. Which will make it much easier for the applicants seeking regularisation of their structures as well as speed up the entire process too,” the official added.

