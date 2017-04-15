Regularise service of two sweepers: Bombay HC

Providing relief to two senior citizens who have been working as sweepers with the postal stores department in Mumbai and Thane for over two decades, the Bombay High Court has upheld the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal to regularise their services and grant them pension from the date of their retirement.

The Union of India had approached the High Court against the December 2007 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, which had directed the General Post Office, Mumbai, to provide notional benefits of regular service to the two from the date of their appointments till the date of their retirement. It had further directed that they would be entitled to all the actual pensionary benefits from the date of their retirement.

While Shantabai G Naik (66) was working as a sweeper since 1974, Sitabai More was working in the Postal Stores Department, Thane, since 1984.

“Both of them were working for at least six hours per day for more than two decades. They were made to work in two establishments simultaneously and therefore, their designation as part timers is a misnomer. We are of the clear opinion that the services of the respondents were required by the petitioners since morning to late in the evening which fact is established from the record. They were performing the task of sweeper to the entire satisfaction of the petitioners,” pointed out the court.

“It is a matter of fact that work performed by the petitioners was of perennial nature and continued even if their attaining the age of superannuation continuously without any break or any interim directions from the tribunal or any other court. According to us, the services of the respondents were indispensable for the petitioners. We are of the considered view that there is no perversity or any irregularity apparent in the order passed by the Tribunal.” said Justice R M Borde.

