Register complaints online, Bombay HC tells women commission

Bombay High Court. (File) Bombay High Court. (File)

Writen by Sailee Dhayalkar

The Bombay High Court on Thursday suggested that if the state women commission cannot set up a cell in each district then it can start online registration of complaints so that women do not have to travel all the way to Mumbai to lodge a complaint. “Instead of a person coming to Mumbai, there should be a different mechanism, the online aspect to file grievances. The grievances could be sent to Mumbai online. Women community will be very happy with it,” the court said.

The court made these observations while hearing a petition filed in 2013, which sought directions to the state government to appoint a chairman for the women commission. The petition was filed by activist Vihar Durve through lawyer Narayan Bubna.

Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani had earlier informed the court that the position had been filled. According to Vagyani, there was an online app to register a complaint.

An affidavit filed by Dr Manjusha Molwane, deputy secretary, Maharashtra State Women Commission, on Thursday stated that the state government had sanctioned 35 posts in the women commission, of which 24 posts were filled and 11 vacant. The division bench of Justices Naresh H Patil and Nitin W Sambre asked the government pleader the reason for not filling the vacant posts.

The court has now asked to the state to file an affidavit in two weeks on what mechanism it will adopted in rural areas across the state to register the grievances.

