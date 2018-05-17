Redevelopment project: BMC issues stop work order after road cave-in

The road that caved in at Girgaum. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) The road that caved in at Girgaum. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A major portion of a road in Girgaum caved in last week as construction of a redevelopment project was under way adjacent to it. While the BMC has warned the developer of the building of action for damaging municipal property, residents in the area fear other portions of the road may also cave in. Fearing further damage to the road and to prevent any more collapse, the civic body on Wednesday issued a stop work notice to the developer.

Following a complaint by residents and local corporators, officials of BMC D ward (Girgaum, Charni Road) visited the road and found that a portion of the road (measuring 40 square feet) had caved in. “Following the inspection, we found the cavity and saw that the portion had collapsed. However, the developer neither informed the ward office nor took any precautionary measures. The ongoing redevelopment work led to the portion to collapse… and hence we issued a stop work notice,” said Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of D ward.

According to civic officials who inspected the site, the developer did not have any retaining wall on the boundary of the plot and sand filled gunny bags were found stacked haphazardly on the portion of the road which caved in. Mote added, “We will also penalise the developer for damaging municipal/public property. Currently, we are more concerned about any further damage that can take place if the work is allowed to be continued.”

The portion of the road caved in on May 8. However, the civic body found it only during a routine inspection on May 10. A complaint by the residents too was registered with the BMC disaster management unit on May 11.

“I have demanded stringent action against the developer for the damage and overlooking and ignoring it. This could have resulted in harming residents living in the vicinity,” said local corporator Anuradha Potdar.

