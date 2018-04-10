Redevelopment of slums in CRZ: Centre agrees to relax norms

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Centre has decided to withdraw its condition of making it mandatory for the state government to fund 51 per cent of the project with regard to providing affordable houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

In a meeting with Principal Secretary to the PM, Nripendra Misra, Fadnavis on Monday discussed irrigation projects, slum redevelopment in CRZ and restoration and expansion of Raigad Fort among others. “I had requested the Centre to withdraw the condition of 51 per cent state government participation for the construction of affordable houses in CRZ area. The Centre has agreed.”

On why the decision was taken, the CM said: “Relaxation in CRZ norms would expedite the process of development of 252 slum colonies. It would help 1.5 lakh people.” “In 2011, the Maharashtra government had made it mandatory to have 51 per cent government participation in redevelopment of slum colonies along CRZ. However, in 2013, following poor response to the schemes based on public-private participation, it was decided that the matter would be taken up with the Centre and it was referred to the Union Ministry of Environment and Urban Development.” The state government expects the Centre to issue a notification in this regard in the next 15 days. The meeting also discussed expediting the process of giving consent for the redevelopment of all eligible slum colonies up to 2011.

