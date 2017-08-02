Redevelopment of Dadar building: Bombay HC pulls up MHADA officials, says they may be having ‘drinks’ with builders

Pulling up the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for failing to initiate action against a city developer, the Bombay High Court Tuesday remarked that the government officials and the builders may be “having drinks” together. “I am 100 per cent sure that MHADA officers might be sitting in the evening with the builders and having drinks,” said Justice R M Savant. The developer who had taken on the redevelopment of a building in Dadar had stopped paying rent to the residents of the building for their transit accommodation after 2014.

Around 73 tenants, including 16 shop owners of the building, had agreed to the redevelopment. MHADA had issued a commencement certificate for a ground-plus-10-storey building in 2010.

A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice Sadhana Jadhav said that MHADA officers may be acting in collusion with the developer and were, therefore, not complying with orders passed by the court earlier of taking action against the developer. “We know how such things work,” Justice Savant remarked. The court was hearing a petition filed by one Sameer Patil, tenant of the building Samarth Krupa, seeking directions to the builder to pay him rent arrears of over Rs 8.24 lakh.

The court issued a final notice to the builder and said if by the next date the builder is not represented by a lawyer, the court would issue non-bailable warrant. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 10.

