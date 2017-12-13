Redevelopment of BDD chawl: Nod for terms of reference for environment impact report

Tenants eligible for rehabilitation would be provided tenements of 500 sqft each, free of cost, on ownership basis. Tenants eligible for rehabilitation would be provided tenements of 500 sqft each, free of cost, on ownership basis.

IN the first step towards redevelopment of the dilapidated BDD chawl buildings in Worli, an expert panel of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has given its nod to the terms of reference for preparation of an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report, with some additional conditions.

According to a proposal by the Mumbai board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, the redevelopment project involves rehabilitation of all eligible structures in the complex, including the chawl rooms, stalls, amenity structures, religious places, etc. Tenants eligible for rehabilitation would be provided tenements of 500 sqft each, free of cost, on ownership basis.

In its meeting in November, the expert panel had okayed the terms of reference for the redevelopment project’s EIA with additional conditions. The additional conditions include recommendations of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, detailed traffic management and traffic congestion plan, among others. Currently, there are 121 chawl buildings with 9,394 residential units and 418 slum rehabilitation units.

