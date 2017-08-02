Record punctuality above 90 per cent in July: Central and Western Railway among 11 most punctual zones

Both Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) feature in the top 11 zones to record punctuality above 90 per cent for the month of July. According to punctuality details received from the Railway Board, the Central Railway ranks fifth and Western Railway ranks sixth in the top 11 zones. The punctuality calculates the traffic movement of trains originating from the stations in the zones as well as the passing traffic. According to the figures, CR stands at 94.02 per cent and WR marks 93.61 per cent of punctuality.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Railways tweeted that the punctuality of railways had improved to 81.14 per cent as compared to 78.9 per cent in July last year. “Despite widespread rains, breaches and floods in various parts of the country, our sustained efforts have resulted in improved punctuality of trains,” the tweet from the official handle of the railway ministry read.

“We have increased our efforts in monitoring the punctuality of train services of mail express trains. We have also taken efforts to control asset failures which has equally contributed to maintaining the punctuality,” Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR, said. “Better maintenance of tracks and effective implementation of monsoon precaution measures are cited to be the reasons for the trend,” a senior WR official said. Among the other zones, South Central Railway topped the list, showing punctuality of 97.31 per cent, followed by South Western Railway registering 96.66 per cent. Mumbai divisions of both railways handle a movement of up to 300 trains originating and terminating at stations in the city.

