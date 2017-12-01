Re 1 note completes 100 years

A man shows a wad of Re 1 bills. Amit Chakravarty A man shows a wad of Re 1 bills. Amit Chakravarty

The Re 1 note completed a hundred years on Thursday. “It was compulsory at that time to have at least 11 grams of silver in a one rupee coin. Since the World War I was going on, the government could not afford to mint these coins and the one rupee note was introduced as an emergency measure,” said Mahesh Kalra, the Director of the Centre for Numismatic Information and Studies.

