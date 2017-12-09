RBI district-wise data: Mumbai accounts for lion’s share of banking business

In deposits, Delhi is on top with Rs 11.3 lakh crore. Mumbai City follows with Rs 9 lakh crore and Mumbai Suburban with Rs 5.1 lakh crore (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) In deposits, Delhi is on top with Rs 11.3 lakh crore. Mumbai City follows with Rs 9 lakh crore and Mumbai Suburban with Rs 5.1 lakh crore (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently released district-wise data for aggregate deposits and bank credit for 666 districts. Mumbai, as befits the country’s financial capital, accounts for a lion’s share of banking business. Mumbai City accounted for Rs 11.9 lakh crore of bank credit outstanding at the end of September. Mumbai Suburban, another district according to RBI’s classification, accounted for Rs 6.6 lakh crore of loans. Together the total is about Rs 18.6 lakh crore of bank loans. Hence, more than one in every five rupees lent by Indian banks is in Mumbai. The all-India banking system loans at the end of September was Rs 80.05 trillion.

Delhi follows Mumbai (both districts) with Rs 9.4 lakh crore of bank loans. Chennai and Bangalore Urban round off the top five with bank loans of Rs 3.6 lakh crore and Rs 3.5 lakh crore, respectively. These five together made up 44 per cent of all bank credit. That is predictable given that most banks and big corporates are headquartered in these metros.

In deposits, Delhi is on top with Rs 11.3 lakh crore. Mumbai City follows with Rs 9 lakh crore and Mumbai Suburban with Rs 5.1 lakh crore. Together, the Mumbai areas account for 13 per cent of the Rs 109.3 lakh crore worth of deposits in the Indian banking system at the end of September. Bangalore Urban with Rs 5 lakh crore of deposits and Chennai with Rs 2.9 lakh crore round off the top 5. Hence, the top five cities account for 31 per cent of all bank deposits.

