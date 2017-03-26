Ravindra Gaikwad reaches Osmanabad, Shiv Sena continues to back him

Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad in Parliament, Thursday. (Renuka Puri) Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad in Parliament, Thursday. (Renuka Puri)

Lok Sabha MP from Osmanabad Ravindra Gaikwad, who is facing flak for assaulting an Air India official, reached his constituency Osmanabad on Saturday with his party the Shiv Sena backing him to the hilt.

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray maintained a studied silence on the entire issue and chose not to respond to queries from reporters during a function that he attended in the city. However, senior Sena leaders like Sanjay Raut have reaffirmed their support to Gaikwad and criticised Air India instead.

“It is inappropriate on the part of airlines to blacklist the MP. The behavior of the MP will be evaluated by the parliamentary ethics committee. If he has done wrong he will be punished. However, the behavior of airlines is dictatorial,” Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said.

He further claimed that the issue was being politicised.

“Even MPs are human beings and they are bound to make mistakes at times. The party has made its stand clear that we do not support such behaviour. If any legal action is taken against him he is ready to face it under the laws of the land,” Raut added.

Gaikwad had taken a train from Delhi on Friday night to reach Mumbai. He, however, got off at Vapi Railway station and subsequently took a private vehicle to reach Osmanabad district.

The errant MP is yet to meet senior Shiv Sena leaders after the incident.

“He has not run away. Under our system we need to hear both sides of the story. I would want an inquiry into the functioning of Air India as well. The Parliament should set up a committee to check the functioning of the airline,” Raut said.

