Raut writes to SEC: Fear this is a step towards imposing emergency in country indirectly

Less than 48 hours before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation goes to elections, the Shiv Sena, in a letter to the State Election Commission (SEC), expressed “fear” of an indirect “emergency” being imposed in the country, and an attack on freedom of speech with the BJP demanding a ban on Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana.

On Sunday, Member of Parliament and Sena’s editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut, wrote to the SEC in response to the BJP’s temporary ban on their mouthpiece. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on February 15 demanded an immediate ban on the printing of Saamana on February 16, 20 and 21, citing guidelines of the model code of conduct issued by the SEC.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Raut wrote “…with such a demand for banning the freedom of speech, we fear that this is also a step towards imposing an emergency indirectly in the country.” BJP spokesperson Shweta Shalini had earlier this week wrote to the SEC demanding action against the Shiv Sena for allegedly attempting to influence the voters. Shalini referred to Saamana’s February 15 edition in Marathwada’s Aurangabad.

“Saamana is a newspaper with an extreme ideology but we respect the code of conduct and the rules laid down by the State Election Commission. Saamana has always abided by the rules and ensured that we did not violate any journalistic principals and ethics,” Raut’s letter read.

The Sena MP went on to advocate the editorial policies of the 28-year-old Marathi newspaper and stated that Saamana was an aggressive newspaper with nationalistic thoughts. “The thoughts reflected in Saamana have always raised voice against anti-national elements and those with criminal backgrounds. We have attempted to create public awareness,” he said.

Raut’s letter alleged that the BJP nursed a “grudge” against Saamana. “They (BJP) can’t digest the fact of our propagation of nationalistic thoughts. Such pretentious people always have grudge about Saamana. Prima facie it appears that they (BJP) have complained to you (SEC) about violations merely out of this grudge,” he wrote.

Citing the news items that the BJP objected to, the one-page letter said, “The same kind of reportage has appeared in other newspapers, but since Saamana has its own writing style, the content in the newspaper may have appeared more aggressive. However, there have been no intentions to violate any code of conduct or any rules laid down…we won’t want to comment against the people who have a bias against Saamana. Further, Saamana has maintained that its stance is clear and transparent.”