Rati Agnihotri booked for power theft

Actor Rati Agnihotri and her husband Anil Virwani have been booked in a case of electricity theft of Rs 48.96 lakh at their residence. The duo allegedly tampered with the electricity meter of their home, in Sterling Sea Face Apartment in Worli, police said. The alleged tampering was discovered by the vigilance team of the BEST after they visited the actor’s residence. An engineer noticed that the Virwanis had allegedly not paid for 1,77,647 units of electricity by tampering the meter since April 4, 2013, a police officer said.