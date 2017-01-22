Mumbai: Rare gene deficiency turns chubby toddler into severely obese 2-yr-old, no treatment available in India

Srijith with Dr Shah and the child’s parents. Arul Horizon Srijith with Dr Shah and the child’s parents. Arul Horizon

Rupali Hingankar (24) watches helplessly as her husband Amol struggles to carry their son Srijith. The couple are at an obesity clinic for their two-year-old son, who weighs 31 kgs, and is almost thrice the size of other children his age. Srijith, who suffers from an extremely rare leptin gene deficiency, can’t walk properly and has to take a pill every day to control his blood pressure. “We have to hide biscuit packets or any food items in the kitchen and take turns to make him walk before each meal,” says Rupali. Her husband Amol (30), who works at a private firm in Bhosari, he has asked for more night shifts to help his wife with their son.

“When he was around four months old, I realised he was consuming excess milk, apart from my own breast milk,” said Rupali. When she compared it with how much milk her older son Hrishikesh drank at the same age, she realised there was a problem.

They received help from Dr Shashank Shah, obesity surgeon and former president of the Obesity Surgery Society of India, who decided to “adopt” the child due to his extremely rare condition and provide free treatment.

Shah decided against obesity surgery. Several tests proved that the oversized toddler was suffering from an extremely rare leptin gene deficiency.

Leptin plays a major role in the metabolism of fat, as it informs the brain about the body’s fat content. It acts as a signal for regulation of body weight, so the lack of leptin gene has turned this once-chubby toddler into a severely obese two-year-old child.

Shah told The Indian Express that he wrote to Professor Martin Wabitsch, head of the department of paediatric and adolescent medicine at ULM university, Germany, informing him about Srijith’s case. Wabitsch has been studying genetic causes of obesity and treating eight to ten obese patients with leptin deficiency, caused by different mutations of the leptin gene.

“However, in October last year, Dr Wabitsch informed us that they could not take Srijith’s case, as the programme was not taking any more children,” said Shah.

He then tried to contact US-based manufacturer Amgen for leptin injection, but Shah was told that the therapy was meant only for patients enrolled in USA.

“The company needs the patient to be registered with a centre that treats patients with leptin gene deficiency, but there’s no such centre in India. I have been talking about Srijith’s case at all international conferences, so that efforts can be taken to get access to leptin injections,” said Shah.

According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) report in 2016, almost 22 per cent prevalence rate of obesity was reported in children and adolescents, aged between 5-19 years, over the last five years in India.

In rare cases, such as Srijith’s, the mutation of a few genes leads to severe obesity in early childhood. Srijith’s parents now have their hands full, as they follow a list of exercises and diet restrictions for their child. At the obesity clinic, unmindful of the stares of others, Rupali says, “As there’s no treatment, doctors have practically given him a death sentence. I am his mother… I can only hope and pray he recovers”.