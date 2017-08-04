With legal authority to oversee compensation, rehabilitation for victims now more difficult

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

IN MAY this year, a Thane sessions court sentenced two men to death for raping a 25-year-old woman in 2012 and leaving her for dead. The court also directed the Thane District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay a compensation to the survivor within two months. The woman, now married, continues to live a hand-to-mouth existence at a suburban railway station, where she assists her husband in managing a pay-and-use toilet. She has no information about the compensation promised to her. The two-month deadline set by the court for paying the amount has passed.

“So far, I have not been approached by any authority regarding the compensation,” the survivor told The Indian Express.

At the DLSA office in Thane, officials claim that the documents on the case have not even reached them so far.

“When I heard about the sentencing, I was glad that no mercy was shown to the men. I was also told that the court ordered compensation for me, but I don’t expect to receive any money,” she said. Having worked as a waste-picker since she was in her early teens, she knows the money could help.

“If it eventually comes, I will buy a small room instead of having to sleep at railway stations,” she said. “Before I got married, I was staying at another railway station. The security guards would not allow the homeless to stay on the premises at night.” Now, ‘home’ is inside the women’s toilet of another suburban railway station.

The crime dates back to May 2012, when the woman and a friend were raped by two men who took them to CBD Belapur on the pretext of finding them jobs. Both women were raped and assaulted with sharp objects, including a hexablade and a knife. The survivor sustained 16 severe injuries on her body. Apart from the medical treatment, she received no compensation.

As the state ’s Manodhairya scheme on financial aid for victims of rape, child sexual abuse and acid attacks came into force on October 2, 2013, victims of earlier crimes were considered ineligible. After a rap from the Bombay High Court on such a ‘cut-off’ date, the new Government Resolution (GR) released on August 1 now extends the benefits to victims of incidents from 2009.

A senior official from the Women and Child Development (WCD) department said that in cases of brutal incidents dating back till 2009, they will grant compensation suo motu, or will consider cases where victims approach the state.

But the survivor of the Navi Mumbai rape was to be compensated under Section 357 A (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, under which the DLSA assesses the case, decides on the sum to be paid and makes the payment.

According to the August 1 GR, the DLSA is now also the authority to decide on and administer financial aid under the Manodhairya scheme. DLSA officials say it currently takes at least 100 days to disburse such a payment.

At the DLSA in Thane and Mumbai, officials are yet to receive the August 1 GR. “We are aware that we will now be responsible for implementing the Manodhairya scheme, but are yet to receive a copy of the GR,” said a senior official of the Thane DLSA.

The DLSA is headed by the Principal District Judge and includes another judge as the member-secretary, apart from an advocate from the Bar Association. According to its procedure, after the court orders compensation, the DLSA committee checks if the victims fits all criteria, including judicial processes on whether they have supported the prosecution, and then decides on compensation.

“Usually, it takes time as the DLSA is required to verify from all other departments that the victim has not been granted any other compensation from them. This requires constant reminders, slowing down the the process,” the official said.

The official said that the GR will have guidelines to avoid such delays for the Manodhairya scheme, which envisions urgent aid for victims.For those who have worked with victims, the changes in the Manodhairya scheme’s implementation are a cause for concern.

“The Manodhairya Yojana is not only a monetary compensation scheme, but is meant for the holistic rehabilitation of victims. For instance, the WCD department has officials, including probation officers, who would conduct home visits to access the socio-legal needs of victims. This may not be possible with the DLSA, though it can hopefully give such orders to the WCD department officials, instead of limiting them as laison officers for the paperwork,” said Pravin Khandpasole, director of Disha, an Amravati-based organisation working on creating a legal, social and policy framework for victims.

Khandpasole added that the District Criminal Injuries Relief and Rehabilitation Board, which was also put in place with social workers among members to proactively look after non-monetary needs of the victim, including providing alternative shelters where necessary, may lose its purpose now.

